Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 774 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

