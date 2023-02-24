HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.45

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 569043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

HEXO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$100.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92.

About HEXO

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.