HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Down 3.7%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. 674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

HG Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.61.

HG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others.

