HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.13 Million

HI (HI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $59.13 million and $529,203.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00043327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00215929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,454.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02118449 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $465,087.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

