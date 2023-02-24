Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Boosted by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

