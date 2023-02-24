Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 626,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at $472,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hillman Solutions news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at $472,044.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,969.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,380. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

