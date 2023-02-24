Horizen Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.73 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $13.34 or 0.00055484 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $178.75 million and approximately $26.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00199292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00075446 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,400,625 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

