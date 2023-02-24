Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$49.69 and last traded at C$49.83. Approximately 718,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 367,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.01.
Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.