Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hostess Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,776 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.