Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

HWM opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after acquiring an additional 563,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,494,000 after acquiring an additional 221,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

