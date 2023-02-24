HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 570 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($6.86) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.27) target price on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.53) target price on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 720 ($8.67).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 630.10 ($7.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 575.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 525.08. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The company has a market capitalization of £125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

