Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.94.

HUM traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $507.47. The company had a trading volume of 959,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,171. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.34.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

