HUNT (HUNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $441.20 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 54.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002546 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $117.20 million and approximately $441.20 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

