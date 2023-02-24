Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.11.
H has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %
H opened at C$35.76 on Friday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.52 and a twelve month high of C$38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.43. The stock has a market cap of C$21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
