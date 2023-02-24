IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IAG opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.40. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 1,528,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.