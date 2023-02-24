ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($13.85) and last traded at GBX 1,144 ($13.78). Approximately 91,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 62,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,128 ($13.58).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £781.35 million, a P/E ratio of 315.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34.

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 991.74%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

