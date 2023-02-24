Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Boosted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ITW traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.11. 16,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,361. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

