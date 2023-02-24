Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $1,088,992.52 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $202.20. 927,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.