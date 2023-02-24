Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $1,088,992.52 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $202.20. 927,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.