Immersion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 287,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.40. Immersion has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Singer bought 20,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,331.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2,275.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 535,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 243,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

