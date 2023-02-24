Immunocore (IMCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Immunocore to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Immunocore Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,760. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
