IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.05

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 39022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.04. The stock has a market cap of C$12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

