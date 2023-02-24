Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.15%.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

