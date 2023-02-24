Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Infinera updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 4,645,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,247. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.