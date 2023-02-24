Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Infinera updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.
Infinera stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 4,645,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,247. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
