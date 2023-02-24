Infinera’s (INFN) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 1,690,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Infinera by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

