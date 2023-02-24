Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.00

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 3987327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Trading Down 75.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition

About Inflection Point Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mangrove Partners increased its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 318,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.