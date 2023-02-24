Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.33 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48 to $2.58 EPS.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IR opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.57.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.
In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,679.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 628,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 593,470 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
