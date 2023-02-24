Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.33 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48 to $2.58 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IR opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,679.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 628,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 593,470 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

