InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 319.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.23% of InMode worth $29,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 875.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

