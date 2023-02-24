Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.95.

Shares of INE stock traded down C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$13.79. 511,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.67 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -153.44, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

