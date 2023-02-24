Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie Acquires 5,000 Shares

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,927.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inotiv Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.19. 293,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,870. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 58.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOTV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Inotiv by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

