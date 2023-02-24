Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.46

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as low as C$4.34. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 26,984 shares traded.

INO.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The firm has a market cap of C$140.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.46.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

