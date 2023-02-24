Insider Buying: GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Rating) insider Richard Thornton bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,330.00 ($37,468.97).

Richard Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GWA Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Richard Thornton bought 20,000 shares of GWA Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,220.00 ($24,979.31).

GWA Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.47.

GWA Group Cuts Dividend

GWA Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

(Get Rating)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and CLARK brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.