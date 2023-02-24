Insider Buying: GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Rating) insider Richard Thornton bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,330.00 ($37,468.97).
Richard Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Richard Thornton bought 20,000 shares of GWA Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,220.00 ($24,979.31).
GWA Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.47.
GWA Group Cuts Dividend
GWA Group Company Profile
GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and CLARK brands.
