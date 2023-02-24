Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys 28 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley acquired 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £146.44 ($176.35).
Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 23rd, Ben Whitley bought 32 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($183.04).
Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.23. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 388.40 ($4.68) and a one year high of GBX 919.50 ($11.07). The company has a market cap of £679.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
