Insider Buying: Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Buys 132,000 Shares of Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider George Zage acquired 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.59 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of A$1,002,408.00 ($691,315.86).

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Whitehaven Coal’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

