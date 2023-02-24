Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells 9,570 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $179,625.00.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 840,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

