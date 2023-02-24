Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells 9,570 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $179,625.00.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Shares of ATEC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 840,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Alphatec
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
