Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) CAO Sells $36,861.03 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amplitude Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMPL opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Amplitude

Several research firms have commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

