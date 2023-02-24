Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) CAO Sells $36,861.03 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amplitude Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of AMPL opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.