Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) SVP Sells $276,000.00 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 55.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.