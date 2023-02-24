Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $19,071.36 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 301 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $19,071.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Commvault Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CVLT opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 175.74, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,248,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
See Also
