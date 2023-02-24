Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

CPRT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.23. 2,911,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,497. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.