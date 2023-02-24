Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Copart Trading Down 0.5 %
CPRT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.23. 2,911,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,497. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
