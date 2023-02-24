Insider Selling: Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Insider Sells $55,000.00 in Stock

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.2 %

WIRE stock opened at $188.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,506,000 after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Articles

