Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $758,920.33 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Down 0.9 %

FSLY opened at $14.74 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $347,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fastly

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

