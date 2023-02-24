Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Sells $430,222.26 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GoPro Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $830.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Get GoPro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoPro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GoPro by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in GoPro by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.