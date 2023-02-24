Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Sells $430,222.26 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GoPro stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $830.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38.
GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
