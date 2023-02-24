Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells 5,898 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.10 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Momentive Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

