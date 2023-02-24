Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells 5,898 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Momentive Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.10 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
