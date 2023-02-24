Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 4,636 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,498,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,281,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,749,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 556,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

