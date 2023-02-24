Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Sells $61,302.96 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CFO Howard Horn sold 2,424 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $61,302.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

