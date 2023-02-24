Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.23 on March 31st

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.74.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,658,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

