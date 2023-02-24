Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $294.92. The company had a trading volume of 510,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,976. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.69. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

