Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40), Briefing.com reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 463,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $103.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also

