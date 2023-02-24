Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40), Briefing.com reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ NTLA traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 463,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $103.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
