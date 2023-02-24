Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 207,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,139. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,954,000 after acquiring an additional 267,521 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

