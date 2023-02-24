Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

