International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.78 ($1.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 155.05 ($1.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.56. The company has a market cap of £7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

